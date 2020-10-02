Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday spun the charkha in Lucknow to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi amid calls for his resignation in the wake of horrific gangrapes in the state. Also Read - 'Women Not Capable of Being Left Free or Independent': Yogi Adityanath's Old 'Anti-Women' Article Resurfaces Amid Gangrape Outrage

Over the last few days, the UP government and police are under fire over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state triggered by a spate of brutally violent crimes against Dalit women.

#WATCH Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spins the Charkha at Kshetriya Shri Gandhi Ashram in Hazratganj, on the birth anniversary of #MahatmaGandhi pic.twitter.com/Qy0Z3OtEM6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 2, 2020

Twitterati mocked the UP CM for the photo-op on Gandhi Jayanti, saying how he has failed in protecting women and maintaining law and order in the state. Further, many accused him of being a hypocrite given how there has been a longstanding demand of the Hindu Mahasabha to rename Meerut after Mahatama Gandhi’s killer Nathuram Godse.

Every year January 30 is observed as Martyr’s day by Hindu far-right groups, the day when Bapu was shot dead by Godse.

Many members of BJP including Sadhvi Pragya have openly called Godse a ‘true patriot’. Last year, she said, “Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt, is a deshbhakt and will remain a deshbhakt. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within. Such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Yogi is the Shane Warne of politics. Spinning charkha in the morning, spinning some fake narrative on Hathras in the evening https://t.co/ryMYIg3HcW — Saumyajit (@keysers0ze_80) October 2, 2020

Bhakt :Rahul G kya nautanki karta hai yaar

Me :Ye to kuch bhi nahi hai .

*shows him videos of Mudiji offering floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Yogi spinning charkha on Gandhi Jayanti* — Moi' (@autoMOBZ) October 2, 2020

Girls are being raped in UP, what is the UP government doing? Le UP Government : pic.twitter.com/ueFDgMLMjp — Nonsense Halwai (@nonsense_halwai) October 2, 2020

Yaha charkha spinning aur Twitter pe nathuram Godse ke gungan Trending! Waahh re hypocrisy — V (@DrVW30) October 2, 2020

मुंह पर गांधी, दिल में गोदसे! हाथ में फूल बगल में छुरी! — jatin sharma (@jatinsh58431507) October 2, 2020