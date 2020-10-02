Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday spun the charkha in Lucknow to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi amid calls for his resignation in the wake of horrific gangrapes in the state. Also Read - 'Women Not Capable of Being Left Free or Independent': Yogi Adityanath's Old 'Anti-Women' Article Resurfaces Amid Gangrape Outrage
Over the last few days, the UP government and police are under fire over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state triggered by a spate of brutally violent crimes against Dalit women.
Twitterati mocked the UP CM for the photo-op on Gandhi Jayanti, saying how he has failed in protecting women and maintaining law and order in the state. Further, many accused him of being a hypocrite given how there has been a longstanding demand of the Hindu Mahasabha to rename Meerut after Mahatama Gandhi’s killer Nathuram Godse.
Every year January 30 is observed as Martyr’s day by Hindu far-right groups, the day when Bapu was shot dead by Godse.
Many members of BJP including Sadhvi Pragya have openly called Godse a ‘true patriot’. Last year, she said, “Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt, is a deshbhakt and will remain a deshbhakt. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within. Such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections.”
