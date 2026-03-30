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Global embarrassment for Pakistan: Watch FM Ishaq Dar slips during official event, video goes viral

Global embarrassment for Pakistan: Watch FM Ishaq Dar slips during official event, video goes viral

Pakistan’s Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar slipped while greeting Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Islamabad. The incident took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

Global embarrassment for Pakistan: Watch FM Ishaq Dar slips during official event, video goes viral

Global Embarrassment For Pakistan: Global Embarrassment For Pakistan: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had a brief awkward moment on Sunday during an official event. He slipped and fell while greeting Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Islamabad. He was immediately helped up by other officials present at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Authorities later informed that the Deputy PM was unhurt and the crucial meeting continued as scheduled without disruption. However, the video of the incident has gone viral online, drawing widespread reactions.

Video Goes Viral Online

The Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan lost balance and slipped while receiving Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Sunday. The incident took place during a formal event when Dar was seen walking towards Abdelatty before losing his balance and falling to the ground. However, official present at the venue helped him get back on his feet within moments.

Netizens from across the world reacted to the incident.

Watch The Video Here

نائب وزیراعظم اسحاق ڈار دفتر خارجہ میں مہمان وزرا خارجہ کا استقبال کرتے ہوئے فرش پر گر گئے۔ شکر ہے محفوظ رہے!!! pic.twitter.com/v82rMi3KOp — Nadir Baloch (@BalochNadir5) March 29, 2026

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The Quadrilateral Meet

The incident took place during the crucial quadrilateral meeting hosted by Pakistan. The meeting included foreign ministers of Egypt, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia. The meeting is being seen as Islamabad’s crucial step to position itself as a mediator between the United States and Iran.

The meeting was held to ease tensions between the US and Iran and to find a meaningful way to bring Washington and Tehran to the table for talks. However, neither US nor Iran was formally part of the meeting.

Diplomatic Push Intensified

Amid the escalating conflicts between US and Iran, Islamabad has intensified its diplomatic efforts in recent weeks. As per reports, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been in talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Meanwhile, officials are talking to several regional players to create space for negotiation.

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