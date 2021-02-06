Biomedical engineers from the United States and the University of Sydney have collaborated to develop a surgical glue. This can turn out to be a very important and useful invention for medical science. The elastic and adhesive glue quickly seals wounds after application, without the need of stitches or staples. Also Read - BKU (Bhanu) Chief Bhanu Pratap Singh Farts During Live Interview & Anchor Can't Even Laugh | Watch Viral Video

The glue, called 'Metro', quickly seals wounds in just 60 seconds.

The gel-like material of the wound glue is activated by Ultraviolet (UV) light and it dissolves shortly after.

Metro glue’s elasticity makes it ideal for sealing wounds in body tissues that continually expand and relax like the heart or lungs.

The glue has been successfully tested on rodents and pigs. It will soon be used in human trials.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, who is the chairperson of Biocon – Asia’s leading Biopharmaceuticals enterprise, shared a video about the wound glue.

The video by In The Know, shows how the Metro glue works.

Watch the video below: