Ending months of wait and speculation, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that the country has developed the first vaccine offering "sustainable immunity" against the deadly coronavirus or COVID-19.

"As far as I know, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection was registered this morning," President Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying at a meeting with the government.

Amid concerns regarding its safety, Putin said, "I know that it works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and I repeat, it has passed all the needed checks." He said he hoped the country would soon start mass-producing the vaccine.

The vaccine has been registered for use and one of Putin’s daughters has already been given a shot of the COVID-19 vaccination. Russian authorities have said that medical workers, teachers and other risk groups will be the first to get vaccinated.

https://twitter.com/6eChaithu/status/1293117077037834241

After the news broke, people celebrated the development with memes and jokes:

The first vaccine is out!! Fingers crossed 🤞 that this will work just fine and many others will follow soon. Well done #RussianVaccine 👏👏👏#covid — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 11, 2020

Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile Oli #RussianVaccine #CoronavirusVaccine pic.twitter.com/pNmnkDvWub — Strange Creature (@madam_jadeja) August 11, 2020

#Russia #Putin#RussianVaccine is launched people are saying that this is the end of Corona Le Corona virus: pic.twitter.com/rUuPiw4BOj — प से…Pathey ☕ (@paa_they) August 11, 2020

#RussianVaccine #Russia Russia registers world's first covid- 19 vaccine. President Vladimir Putin's daughter had also vaccinated After this news corona be like : pic.twitter.com/HUTofkzYVO — Ⓜ️arwadi🅱️oy (@_marwadi_boy_) August 11, 2020

Russia is getting congratulations from all over the world for Corona vaccine Le putin – #RussianVaccine #CoronaVaccine #VladimirPutin pic.twitter.com/tQvwE4iSHg — Sumit mohanty🇮🇳 (@_sumit_mohanty) August 11, 2020

When it came to develop vaccine for corona…. Vladimir Putin : pic.twitter.com/GD4crVW1QW — Riya (@jhampakjhum) August 11, 2020

The vaccine developed by the state-run Gamaleya research institute entered clinical studies on June 18 and moved into the phase 3 trials last week.

However, the Association of Clinical Trials Organizations (ACTO), a body that represents organisations conducting clinical trials in Russia had reportedly urged for more trials before its registration as an official vaccine.

The World Health Organization last week had also urged Russia to follow established guidelines and go “through all the stages” necessary to develop a safe vaccine.

Currently, more than 100 possible vaccines are being developed around the world to try to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, as per a Reuters report.