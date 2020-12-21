Needless to say, air pollution is a serious health hazard in our country and at least two-thirds of the world’s most polluted cities are in India. But thankfully, due to increased awareness, many individuals and organizations are now doing their bit to improve air quality and bring about the much-needed change. Also Read - Plastic-Free India: Soon, Eco-Friendly 'Kulhads' to Replace Plastic Tea Cups at All Indian Railway Stations

One of them is Rohit Mehra, Additional Commissioner in the Income Tax Department, who has created vertical gardens in Ludhiana using waste plastic bottles in an attempt to reduce air pollution. Using at least 70 tonnes of waste plastic bottles as pots, he has set up more than 500 vertical gardens at public places.