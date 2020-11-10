Panaji: Another day, another outrage! On Monday, an FIR was registered against Shilpa Singh, an assistant professor at a Goa law college, for allegedly outraging religious feelings with deliberate and malicious intention. Notably, the case was filed on a complaint by Rajiv Jha, of Rashtriya Hindu Yuva Vahini’s Goa unit. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2020: Dear Ladies, It's Time to Unlearn The Misogyny & Eat The Patriarchy

In his complaint, Jha referred to a Facebook post by Singh, wherein she criticised conservative traditions in Hinduism and Islam by making references to the practice of wearing a mangalsutra and donning a burkha respectively. Singh had compared women wearing mangalsutra to chained dogs in her Facebook post.

"The above noted accused person having a Facebook profile in the name of Shilpa Surendra Pratap Singh knowingly uploaded a post through the Facebook account in the public domain with deliberate and malicious intention outraged religious feelings of the complainant, thereby insulted religious belief, thus committed offence under section 295 A IPC," states the FIR against Singh filed at the Panaji town police station.

However, Singh defended her post and said that her comments were a critique of the phenomenon of patriarchy. She had also filed a counter-complaint against Jha in which she had accused the latter complaint of intimidation, outraging her modesty, and also accusing him of inciting a lynch mob against her.