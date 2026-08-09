Goat’s regular temple visits turn it into a local celebrity in Himachal | Viral

A goat has turned into an unexpected attraction at a Himachal Pradesh temple, where it has been drawing visitors for nearly three months.

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According to locals, the goat has been making appearances around the temple premises for almost three months. Image Credit: @themodernhp/X

A goat’s repeated visits to a temple in Himachal Pradesh have caught the attention of devotees. Locals say the animal has been appearing at the same spot at Jogni Mata Temple in Jhiri for almost three months, prompting curious visitors to stop and observe it.

According to locals, the goat has been making appearances around the temple premises for almost three months. Children living nearby say they, too, have noticed it returning to the same location.

The goat’s regular appearances are not the only thing sparking curiosity. People have also shared different accounts of what the animal does while it is there.

According to residents, the animal frequently moves around the temple, sometimes circling the premises several times. Over time, it has become a familiar sight, prompting visitors and devotees to pause and observe it.

According to the local people, a goat has been coming and staying at this same place for the past nearly three months. Local children have also said that this goat has been at this spot for about three months. Many people say that this goat comes out after around 7 in the… https://t.co/qeNAVyU4Z8 pic.twitter.com/H5pwQXfIbx — The Modern Himachal (@themodernhp) August 9, 2026

There are conflicting accounts of the goat’s routine at night. According to some locals, it leaves the temple area, feeds on grass and fodder, and comes back later. Others insist that the animal does not eat grass.

The varying claims have added to the mystery around an animal that might otherwise have gone unnoticed while wandering around the temple.

What was once just a goat wandering around the temple has now become a source of curiosity for visitors. People gather to observe it, while locals offer their own versions of how long it has been there and what it does. Its regular presence has become a talking point, with many trying to figure out its unusual routine.

There are plenty of claims about the goat’s behaviour and feeding habits, but little more than local accounts to explain its repeated visits to the temple or its nighttime routine. The animal continues to wander around the premises, drawing curious crowds on a regular basis. For many locals, the question remains whether the goat has simply grown attached to the spot or whether there is more to its unusual routine.