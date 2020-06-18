Mumbai: A Mumbai police constable has received love and appreciation from people on social media after he helped save the life of a 14-day-old baby, who had been choking on a safety pin. The commendable act came to light after the Mumbai police tweeted about the incident, and praised the constable for his swift action. Also Read - Watch | RPF Jawan Runs After Train to Deliver Milk Packet For a 4-Month-Old Baby, Wins Piyush Goyal's Praise

As per the tweet, Constable S Kolekar saw the parents standing with their baby on a road and got to know that the infant had accidentally swallowed a safety pin. Wasting no time, the constable rushed the infant and his parents to King Edward Memorial Hospital using his own vehicle.

Here is the tweet which says, ”When in doubt, find your nearest cop! A 14-day old baby was choking on a safety pin he had accidentally swallowed. PC S.Kolekar spotted the worried parents on the road & rushed the kid to KEM using his own vehicle, where the child received timely treatment.”

When in doubt, find your nearest cop! A 14 day old baby was choking on a safety pin he had accidentally swallowed. PC S.Kolekar spotted the worried parents on the road & rushed the kid to KEM using his own vehicle, where the child received timely treatment.#MumbaiFirst pic.twitter.com/yCVNxFQKvW — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 18, 2020

The kind act of S Kolekar has earned him a lot of praise and netizens have thanked him for his presence of mind during a crucial moment.

One user wrote, ”And, who says that we don’t have angels on Earth. More power to Kolekar sahib.” Another wrote, ”“Cannot imagine what parents might have felt after their child was taken to hospital by this God’s representative in police uniform…”

Here are other tweets:

Can not imagine what parents might have felt after their child was taken to hospital by this God’s representative in police uniform… — Vijay Dani (@danivijay6) June 18, 2020

Well done 👍 Mumbai police. Salute to constable — True Hindu (@NileshGogri2) June 18, 2020

Respect! Love you Mumbai Police for all that you do for the people. — Nilay Savla (@SavlaNilay) June 18, 2020

God comes in so many different ways to help.. we only need the eyes to see it..🙏 — Pearl Pereira (@PearlPereira03) June 18, 2020

Thank you , Kolekar Sir For your wonderful super good action Of saving a 14 days Old's life . Keep doing such good work . — Nikhil C. Desai (@NikhilCDesai1) June 18, 2020

