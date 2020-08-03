In a bizarre incident, a YouTuber shared a video of himself sitting and doing nothing but staring into the camera for over two hours! The video titled ‘2 JAM nggak ngapa-ngapain’ which translates to ‘2 hours of doing nothing’ was posted by YouTuber Muhammad Didit. Also Read - Mumbai Crossing Shows Woman Walking in Signal, Image Goes Viral After Aaditya Thackeray Shares

The video has since received more than 2 million views and has inspired countless memes on social media.

Didit explained in the description of the video that he made the video after his viewers requested he post content that educated the youth. “2 HOURS of doing nothing, yes that is the title of my video this time,” Didit wrote.

He wrote in the description, “Ok, maybe I should share a little bit why this video was made. It all started from the Indonesian society urging me lately to create content that educates the youth – finally with a heavy heart and reluctantly, I did. BOOM, thus the creation of this video but if we were to talk about its benefits, it all depends on you the viewers to filter and that is my only advice to all of you and hope that you will be entertained and benefit from this video.”

Impressed by his creativity, users bombarded YouTube with hundreds of comments.

One user wrote, ‘”He’s still breathing and doing slight movements. Oh, he’s still fine! Though I wonder what he’s thinking within the whole vid”, while another wrote, ”This guy’s a GENIUS. hahaha beats other YouTubers who thought of their content for 2 hours/days. He did nothing for 2hours and earned a lot of money.”