New York: On Wednesday, a huge cube made out of pure gold appeared in the iconic Central Park in New York City, US, complete with its own security detail. For days, huge screens in Times Square have been showing these mysterious coordinates: N 40° 46′ 22″ / W 73° 58′ 17″. It’s now clear what they lead to – an unprecedented work of art. On February 3, it was revealed in the middle of Central Park, under the greatest of security measures.Also Read - Viral Video: Madrid Woman Tries Indian Food For First Time. Her Reaction is Adorable. Watch

For just a few hours, “The Castello CUBE” was presented to the world. It is an artwork made of pure, 24-carat, 999.9 fine gold, weighing 410 lbs (186 kilograms). Never before in the history of humanity has such an enormous amount of gold been cast into a single, pure object. Gold – the eternal metal. Symbol of the sun, of light, of the good. Also Read - Viral Video: Mama Bird Fights Off Snake Trying To Steal Eggs From Her Nest. Watch

The artist behind the golden CUBE is Niclas Castello. Creating it took more than 4500 hours of work. Pioneering work, in fact, since there were no models as to how such an object could be created. Also Read - Viral Video: American Dad Ricky Pond Dances on Kacha Badam Song With Son. Watch

Art historians such as Dr. Dieter Buchhart are already considering “The Castello CUBE” to be “unique in the history of art”. The entire process of creation was accompanied by a notary and is ethically correct in all steps. The work of art was manufactured in a highly complex process in the legendary Art Foundry H. Rüetschi in Aarau (Switzerland).

“The Castello CUBE” will also draw attention to the new cryptocurrency “Castello Coin”. As physical brand ambassador the artwork will constitute a bridge between the traditional and the virtual world.

(With inputs from Associated Press)