As Vietnam opens after three months of coronavirus-led lockdown, the country has opened what is being deemed the world's first gold-plated hotel to welcome guests! Yes, the Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel in Vietnam's capital Hanoi, opened this week and has been grabbing headlines ever since with the news of its opulence and grandeur.

Coffee cups, bathtubs, toilets, and even basins are all gold-plated! The hotel, located on the bank of the Giang Vo Lake in downtown Hanoi, also has a gold-plated infinity pool overlooking the city. Even the exterior of the building has been covered in around a ton of gold.

As per a report by The Sun, the five-star hotel, which claims to be the first property in the world clad in gold tiles, took 11 years to build. The hotel which has 24-storeys and 400 rooms is owned by Hoa Binh Group and will operate under the American Wyndham Hotels brand.

The cost of stay at the hotel is USD 250 (Rs 18,716) a night. Marveling at the luxury and grandeur, many on social media shared pictures of the one of its kind hotel:

The hotel wants “ordinary people to the super-rich… to check-in” both physically and on social media, Nguyen Huu Duong, chairman of Hoa Binh group that owns the hotel, told AFP.

He also said that if there was no COVID-19 pandemic, the hotel would likely be fully booked with international guests.

