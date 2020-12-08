Cheyenne (US): A medical school student from Michigan solved the famed treasure hunt of Forrest Fenn and found more than USD 1 million that the retired art and antiquities dealer had stashed in the wilds of Wyoming over a decade ago, his grandson revealed.

Jonathan Jack Stuef, 32, found the treasure chest in June, Fenn’s grandson Shiloh Forrest Old posted on Monday on a website dedicated to finding the treasure.

“We wish Jack the best of luck, and we hope that the searching community will treat him with the respect that he deserves,” Old wrote.

Steuf was not willing to reveal his identity but he had to as a lawsuit would make his name public anyway.

Forrest Fenn, who was a decorated US Air Force fighter pilot during the Vietnam War, had left clues to finding the famed treasure in a poem in a memoir titled ‘The Thrill of the Chase’.

At the time, Fenn said he hid the chest filled with coins, gold nuggets, jewelry, artifacts and other valuables estimated in value at USD 1 million to USD 3 million in the Rocky Mountains north of Santa Fe in either Colorado, Montana, New Mexico or Wyoming.

The poem inspired many to go treasure hunting sometimes getting into precarious situations in the unforgiving Rocky Mountain backcountry.

Fenn said repeatedly the treasure was not hidden in a dangerous or especially hard-to-reach place but at least four people have died searching for the chest. Many others needed rescue, including a man who rappelled into the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone in winter.

On June 6, Fenn announced that the treasure had been found but did not say who found it or where. He said in July the treasure was found in Wyoming and died in September at age 90 without revealing the identity of the finder.

Stuef, meanwhile, remained anonymous in a Medium article published in September where he described finding the treasure but did not elaborate much on how or where. Later this Monday, the article identified Stuef as the author.

A court order in a federal lawsuit against the Fenn estate prompted Stuef to identify himself to writer Daniel Barbarisi, who had been in touch with Stuef for a book he has been working on. Barbarisi identified Stuef in an article published Monday in Outside Magazine and wrote that Stuef became obsessed with the treasure after learning about its existence in 2018.

“I think I got a little embarrassed by how obsessed I was with it,” Barbarisi quoted Stuef as saying. “If I didn’t find it, I would look kind of like an idiot. And maybe I didn’t want to admit to myself what a hold it had on me.”

Fenn’s grandson, Old, also cited the lawsuit as a reason for confirming Stuef’s identity. In the lawsuit, a woman who believed the treasure was hidden in New Mexico claims the finder succeeded by hacking her texts and emails, Barbarisi wrote.

Stuef denied the allegations, saying he never met nor heard of the woman before the lawsuit and the treasure was nowhere near New Mexico.