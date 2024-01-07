Home

Golden Jackal Rescued From Dog Attack In Delhi, Receives Treatment

The golden jackal is native to the Indian subcontinent and plays a significant ecological role in forest ecosystems.

Golden Jackal: In a tough rescue operation, the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit successfully saved a distressed golden jackal from a worrisome dog attack at a farmhouse in Anand Gram, MG Road in Ghitorni. The injured jackal, now under the care of Wildlife SOS, is set to receive further care at the Wildlife SOS treatment facility.

The harrowing incident unfolded when the owner of the farmhouse discovered the golden jackal being attacked by a pack of four to five dogs. Acting swiftly, the farm owner intervened to drive the dogs away and promptly contacted the Wildlife SOS emergency rescue helpline.

Responding immediately to the distress call, the Rapid Response Unit from the NGO arrived at the location. The golden jackal, a young male, displayed visible signs of trauma with bite marks on his thigh. Further examination revealed a displaced right hind limb and a completely fractured left hind limb femur. The team administered primary treatment on-site. The wounds were carefully cleaned and covered, and he was given painkillers, antibiotics, and anticoagulants to ease the pain.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, commented on the incident, saying, “This successful rescue operation highlights the crucial role communities play in ensuring the welfare of wildlife even in urban areas. We urge residents to remain vigilant and report any such incidents promptly to our 24×7 emergency rescue helpline.”

The injured jackal is currently at the Wildlife SOS treatment facility, where he will undergo further medical procedures and rehabilitation. Wasim Akram, Deputy Director- Special Projects at Wildlife SOS, emphasised the ongoing commitment to the jackal’s recovery, stating, “Our veterinary team is dedicated to providing the best possible care for the golden jackal, monitoring the progress closely as the animal receives specialised treatment under our care.”

The golden jackal (Canis aureus) is native to the Indian subcontinent and plays a significant ecological role in forest ecosystems. They are omnivorous in nature and feed on a variety of small mammals such as hares, different birds, fishes and even fruits. Unfortunately, threats such as habitat fragmentation, hunting, wildlife trafficking, human-wildlife conflict and road accidents threaten their existence. The species is protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and their wild population is estimated to be 80,000.

