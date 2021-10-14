Viral News: A golden retriever has created a Guinness World Record for holding the most number of tennis balls in his mouth at one time. Finley Molloy, a 6-year-old golden retriever from Canandaigua, Ontario County, who has been hoarding tennis balls as his favourite hobby, has now earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for holding six tennis balls in his mouth at one time.Also Read - Viral Video: Mumbai Man Celebrates His Birthday by Cutting 550 Cakes, Flouts Covid Rules | Watch

Even though the dog had set the record in 2020, he was officially featured only in the 2022 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records. The golden retriever has been featured in the Guinness Book of World Record’s 2022 version, which includes a photo of him smiling with his mouth filled with six tennis balls.

”BIG NEWS! I can officially say that I am in the @guinnessworldrecords book for 2022! This of course wasn’t easy, and certainly felt like forever and a day to accomplish! Thank you to all my friends and fans who have been following my tennis ball journey since the beginning—was it worth the wait?😇 I haven’t been active as much on social media lately, but don’t fret, I’m still carrying tennis balls as you can see!,” Finley and his owner, Erin Molloy, shared on his Instagram page @finnyboymolloy .

See the pictures here: