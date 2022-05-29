New Delhi: If someone asks you “Bihar Mein Ka Ba! (what’s there in Bihar)”? To this query, one reply could well be “sona ba sona (gold and lots of gold)”. At least gold-laden Prem Singh on the streets of Patna would surely say this.Also Read - Fetus Found Inside Stomach Of 40-Day-Old Child In Bihar. Check All About The Rare Medical Condition ‘Fetus in Fetu’

And why not? Gold-laden Prem Singh is the "Goldman of Bihar" as he wears this gold-plated tag around his neck like a collar. He dons gold jewellry worth Rs 1.75 crore that weighs more than one-and-a-half kilograms.