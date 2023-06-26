Home

Golgappa In Moving Train: This Vendor’s Remarkable Ability To Sell Panipuri Gets A Thumbs Up

A video that is making rounds on the Internet shows a vendor selling golgappa inside a moving train.

Golgappas in a moving local train. (Credits: Twitter)

Golgappa, Panipuri or Puchka, this most-loved street food of India has different names in different states. And you must have had them when visiting markets for shopping, walking on the roads, or traveling to various locations for work, fun, and other needs. But, have you ever imagined enjoying this delicacy on a moving train? A seller is indeed making passengers’ journey more ‘tempting’ as he sells this oh-so-yum street snack in a moving train and provides the passengers with a blast of taste.

We all have seen vendors onboarding these trains to sell snacks and daily-use items. But little did these passengers imagine that they would get to eat Golgappas in a moving local train.

The video shows how people travelling on the local train are trying out the street delicacy with enthusiasm. As it proceeds further, the hustle and bustle of a train ride can also be seen amidst which the vendor skilfully maneuvers through the compartments, to sell the golgappas.

Someone, onboard the same train, shared the video online and it is now leaving people amused. The location of this video could not be ascertained, but looking at the comment section, it appears that the visuals of the local train could be from Mumbai or Kolkata.

Twitter user Sagar dropped the video on the micro-blogging site and wrote, “When you put your business mind on the right track.”

When you put your business mind on the right track pic.twitter.com/Wg3sQmEgpQ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 21, 2023

The video caught the attention of netizens and they were fascinated by the vendor’s business acumen. The comment section was flooded with a flurry of reactions to praise the man’s remarkable ability. He is being appreciated for making the mundane train journey a wonderful culinary experience.

One user remarked, “Ye tagda hai boss!” to highlight the vendor’s determination to work even in the most unconventional settings.

ye tagda hai boss. — Awwwwmit (@akvuhd) June 21, 2023

Another one quipped to write, “Nothing can beat Indians.”

Nothing can beat Indians 😂 — Mayank (@nofiltermayank) June 21, 2023

Meanwhile, a user appreciated the vendor saying, “Best example of being present at the right time and in the right place!”

Best example of being present at the right time and in the right place! — Toby Flenderson 🇮🇳 "Parody" (@To_beFlenderson) June 21, 2023

Golgappa is prepared using all-purpose flour, wheat flour, and semolina. The delicious snack is served with tamarind and mint flavoured water, onions, potatoes, and

chickpeas.

