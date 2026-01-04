Home

THIS railway station is drawing attention for airport-like infrastructure; people call it ‘real development’, not Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, name is… | WATCH viral video

Viral video: The recent social media video of a railway station has gone viral for all the right reasons. The users are comparing the infrastructure to that of a modern airport in the country. An Instagram user named Aalimahaa Ali shared the video, which initially tricked the users into thinking that it was an airport, which later turned out to be an airport. You can see the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video starts with the text on the video, “Am I late for my flight” as she walks through modern escalators and waiting rooms. The context of the video quickly changes when the screen flashes the text, “Welcome to Gomtinagar Railway Station,” and she then writes in the video, “It’s a railway station.” She concludes the video with the text, “Still not over how stunning Lucknow Gomtinagar railway station is.”

The video was shared with the caption “Airport vibes, railway ticket.”

How are social media users reacting?

The video has garnered over 5.6 lakh views and nearly 32,000 likes. The social media users have flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “This is exactly what development should look like!” and another commented in surprise, “Is this Gomti Nagar railway station?”

Gomti Nagar Railway Station

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) said, “This station, which showcases elegant, airport-like architecture and world-class passenger amenities, shall be managed under the ISFM model to ensure high standards of facility management.” The Gomti Nagar Railway Station is a privately managed railway station and has six platforms. It serves as one of the local stations in Lucknow.

