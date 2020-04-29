New Delhi: Leaving the entire country and film fraternity in shock and disbelief, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan died on Wednesday in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he was being treated for an colon infection. Also Read - Loss to The World of Cinema And Theatre, Tweets PM Modi as Bollywood Actor Irrfan Khan Breathes His Last
Khan’s health had been on the decline ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. Still, people had expectations that he would bounce back, however his sudden demise dashed all hopes. More heartbreakimg is the fact that he had lost his mother in Jaipur three days ago.
“It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own”
Khan’s spokesperson said.
Irrfan Khan, one of the most versatile and respected actors in both Bollywood and Hollywood, won over the hearts of millions of fans with his remarkable and memorable performances. People on social media were heartbroken at such a terrible loss and offered their condolences on the sudden demise of the versatile actor.
One user wrote, ”Irfan Khan – an actor beyond compare! May he always be remembered for his beautiful performances and live in our hearts forever!”
In a tweet, All India Radio wrote, ”From the remarkable role of a man of crime caught between love and loyalty in Maqbool to the soul-stirring portrayal as Roohdar in Haider, #IrrfanKhan‘s career is the story of an actor’s unmatched ability to bring conviction to any role on screen. Prayers for the departed soul.”
Most recently, Irrfan was seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, as a doting father who would go to any lengths so that his daughter could study in a foreign university.
He has also acted in several remarkable movies like Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Haider, Piku and Hindi Medium and earned international fame with Hollywood films like Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, The Amazing Spiderman and Life of Pi.
Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons.
May his soul rest in peace!