New Delhi: Memes are new language of this generation and Desi Twitter has found a new photo that is going viral and becoming the subject of a lot of memes. The undated and unnamed photo shows a groom sitting at a desktop computer dressed in all the wedding finery while his newly-wed bride is seen sitting on the decorated bed and waits for him. Obvious as it is, the bride seems a little pissed as the groom ignores her on the wedding night. Also Read - Man Bows Down Before Boarding Mumbai Local Train As Services Resume, Moving Image Goes Viral

The photo was first posted on 9th February on Twitter. See the picture here: Also Read - Bride Asks For Husband's Permission To Hug Her Ex-Boyfriend After He Shows Up At Their Wedding | Watch

The photo has gone crazy viral and netizens are now coming up with witty captions on what he was doing at the computer, with a tag line, ‘Hold on, Babe’. Here are all the hilarious memes that the photo has inspired:

hold on babe first lemme watch a youtube tutorial on suhaagraat pic.twitter.com/IIzyUoNPTi — isy (@s4di5y) February 9, 2021

Hold on babe, can you believe Kangana just compared herself to Meryl Streep! pic.twitter.com/VrfZKQBLlm — Prashant (@prshnt_here) February 9, 2021

"hold on, babe. new Kangana copypasta just dropped." pic.twitter.com/mcUaDQRntN — W. Kamya Bell (@nah_im_abdulla) February 9, 2021

Hold on, babe. I have to defend billionaires on the internet first. Uske baad waise bhi mujhe dhai minute hi lagne hai pic.twitter.com/nE3YkdH0gi — k (@klyxni) February 9, 2021

"hold on babe let me check my twitter notifications first" pic.twitter.com/Fz9qjDrKj9 — paneer (@albertkamuh) February 9, 2021

"hold on babe let me play Brown Munde real quick" pic.twitter.com/x1njp9sFd4 — Bohemian Rap CD (@clayytonbiggsby) February 9, 2021

hold on babe, let me upload a wholesome video of me dancing. pic.twitter.com/7D9LZgBTet — asssaaa (@slut4spence) February 9, 2021

Hold on babe, there is a double game week deadline in an hour pic.twitter.com/Cv3df6JT35 — unfunny oomf (@BackFootPxnch) February 9, 2021

Well, which one is your favourite?

In a similar video that had gone viral last year, a bride was seen attending a call and working on the laptop on stage as she sits all decked up in wedding finery. Meanwhile, the clueless husband comes and sits next to her, but doesn’t get any attention from her.

While some applauded her for being a dedicated employee, others criticised the company for putting her under so much pressure.