Jaipur: It was the happiest moment of their lives for two Pakistani Hindu women when they finally reunited with their husbands in Rajasthan after living apart for two years of their wedding. The two women married to Rajput youths from Barmer and Jaisalmer districts of Rajasthan were welcomed in a joyful and festive atmosphere after they reached their in-laws’ homes. Also Read - Man Breeds Snake with Three Smiley Faces and Sells it for Whopping Rs 4.37 Lakh

The two couples Mahendra Singh and wife Chagan Kanwar, Nepal Singh Bhati and wife Kailash Bai tied the knot in January 2019. However, their newly-wed brides could not come with them to India after marriage as they could not get visas. Soon after their weddings, the Pulwama terror attack and the Balakot airstrike happened, following which tensions erupted between India-Pakistan and the couples were forced to live apart from each other on the two sides of the border. Also Read - Pakistan Imran Khan's 'Aap Ne Ghabrana Nahi' Speech Gets Musical Twist, Video Goes Viral

According to a New Indian Express report, after reaching India, delighted bride Chagan Kanwar said, “Despite being married for over two years, I was stuck in Pakistan. With the visa being denied, my parents were deeply worried about my future. Now that I’ve come over to India, I finally feel as if I am married. The last two years were very tough but now I am very happy to have come over to India.” Also Read - Viral Video: Watch How this Brave Cock Fought Two Dogs and Had Them Running for Their Lives

Her husband, Mahendra Singh who was filled with joy, said, “The last two years were like a nightmare for us. We stayed in Pakistan for three months after our wedding but we could not get a visa for my wife. I came back to India alone but we kept making all possible efforts to get my bride to India. I am very happy now and it feels as if I’ve just got married today.”

The two brides in question who entered India on Monday, were given the Long Term Visa (LTV) by the Indian consulate in Karachi, enabling them to travel up to the Wagah border. As per reports, the Foreign Ministry provides Long Term Visas (LTV) to give relief to persecuted Hindus of Pakistan and enables them to cross over to India. Eventually, such Hindus from Pakistan are provided Indian nationality after seven years.