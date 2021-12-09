Florida: A good samaritan who stumbled upon a shipment of cocaine is being praised after he handed over the drugs to the police. According to LadBible, the man was enjoying a lovely day on the ocean near the Florida Keys when he came across more than 30 kilograms of cocaine wrapped up in packages. Feeling suspicious, the person first notified the US Border Patrol about the packages.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Wants To Go For Pheras in Ripped Jeans Instead of Lehenga. WATCH

The US Coast Guard assisted in recovering the drugs. When the police inspected the packages, they found bags of cocaine inside it with a street value of around $1 million.

Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G Martin tweeted out a photo showing 24 packages and wrote, “Over the weekend, a Good Samaritan discovered over 1 million dollars in cocaine floating at sea near the Florida Keys. The package contained nearly 69 lbs. of cocaine. #BorderPatrol agents with support from @USCGSoutheast recovered the drugs.” See the picture here:

Over the weekend, a Good Samaritan discovered over 1 million dollars in cocaine floating at sea near the Florida Keys. The package contained nearly 69 lbs. of cocaine. #BorderPatrol agents with support from @USCGSoutheast recovered the drugs.

#breakingnews #breaking #monday pic.twitter.com/cC7EKa9lDx — Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) December 6, 2021

Instances like this is pretty common is Florida Keys. Earlier this year, a snorkeller discovered $1.5 million worth of cocaine in the Florida Keys.