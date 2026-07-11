Goodbye 70-hour work week! Indian woman’s viral video on New Zealand’s ‘40-hour max’ office rule is triggering corporate India

An Indian woman working in New Zealand has praised the office culture in a viral video. She says that employees there are treated not just as employees but as human beings.

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Goodbye 70-hour work week! Indian woman’s viral post on New Zealand’s ‘40-hour max’ office rule is triggering corporate India (AI image)

In India, there are frequent debates about working hours, overtime, and work-life balance. A large number of Indians also migrate abroad in search of better jobs, higher salaries, and a better standard of living. Whenever an Indian shares their experience of the work culture abroad, it quickly goes viral on social media. A similar video of Yamika Gandhi, an Indian woman working in New Zealand, is currently in the news.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Yamika explained that in New Zealand, employees are treated like human beings, not just working machines. She added that employees’ time, hard work, and personal lives are respected there.

Yamika showed her office in the video, which appeared to be nearly empty at around 4 p.m. on Friday. She explained that most of her coworkers work from home on Fridays. According to her, staying in the office after the scheduled time is not considered normal in New Zealand.

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Appreciation for work

Yamika shared that she had recently completed an important assignment. Afterward, a colleague sent her a message, “Thank you Yamika, I really appreciate the work you do.”

Yamika said that initially, she felt strange hearing this, as she considered it a normal responsibility. But there, colleagues appreciate each other even for the smallest tasks.Don’t stay in the office too late.

According to Yamika, her coworkers often tell her not to stay too late at the office and to go home. She explained that when she started her job, her manager clearly told her not to work more than 40 hours a week. If she has to work extra hours due to a deadline, she’s advised to take time off or take time off on another day to make up for it.

Yamika says that in New Zealand, employees are seen as people, not just employees. If an employee is struggling or feeling unwell, managers and coworkers check in on them and offer support when needed.

What did she say about the work culture of India and New Zealand?

Based on her experience, Yamika said that in many Indian workplaces, employees are expected to work overtime and sometimes even on weekends. In many places, hard work is measured by the number of hours spent in the office rather than the quality of work. However, work cultures can vary from company to company, and the experience of every employee is not the same.

What did people say on social media?

After the video went viral, thousands of people shared their opinions. Many users wrote that they too want a work culture that respects employees’ personal lives along with their work. However, some people expressed a different opinion. They said that it’s impossible to draw conclusions about the work culture of an entire country based on the experience of a single employee, as every company has a different work culture.

Currently, this video of Yamika Gandhi is rapidly going viral on social media and is sparking a new discussion about work-life balance, overtime and behavior towards employees.