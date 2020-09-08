Renowned radio astronomer and scientist Govind Swarup died on Monday night in a private hospital here in Maharashtra following illness, the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) said in a statement. He was 91. Also Read - More Hidden Worlds? Astronomers Discover Two Potentially Habitable ‘Super-Earths’ Just 11 Light-Years Away

Swarup, the doyen of Indian radio astronomy, was the founding director of the NCRA, which is part of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR).

“National Centre for Rdio Astronomy (NCRA) with a very heavy heart, announces that our renowned scientist, great radio astronomer Prof. Govind Swarup passed away on Monday 9 pm at a private hospital following illness,” the NCRA said.

Born in 1929, Swarup was one of the pioneers of radio astronomy in India, it said.

“He was known not only for his important research contributions but also for his leadership in building highly innovative, world-class radio telescopes such as the Ooty Radio Telescope and the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT), which firmly established India as one of the leading countries for radio astronomy research,” the NCRA added.

Swarup obtained his M.Sc from Allahabad University in 1950 and his PhD from Standford University in the USA in 1961. He returned to India in 1963 and joined the TIFR at the invitation of Homi Bhaba, it said.

He received several distinctions throughout his career, including Padma Shri, the Bhatnagar award, and the Grote Reber medal. Swarup was a fellow of many distinguished academics, including Fellowship of the Royal Society, the NCRA said.

President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Amit Shah and the scientific community paid their tributes on social media.

Professor Govind Swarup was an exceptional scientist. His pioneering works in radio astronomy have attained global commendation. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his near and dear ones. This thread gives a glimpse of Professor Swarup’s brilliance. Do read. https://t.co/S0PAsdWp8A — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2020

With the demise of Professor Govind Swarup, the world has lost an astronomy legend. A pioneer, he contributed to fundamental developments in radio astronomy and created two of the world's largest radio telescopes in India. Condolences to his family, friends and countless students — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 8, 2020

Thread. With Professor Govind Swarup’s demise, the world of astronomy has lost a great scientist, institution-, and telescope- builder. Ever-smiling, not one to take a no for anything he wanted to be done, he took on many impossible tasks, inspired colleagues to accomplish them.1 pic.twitter.com/dJMFN6sIxh — Principal Scientific Adviser, Govt. of India (@PrinSciAdvGoI) September 7, 2020

Eminent professor and stalwart of radio astronomy, Govind Swarup ji will always be remembered for his immense contribution towards research and development of ingenious facilities. His demise is a huge loss for the entire nation. My deepest condolences with his family. Om Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 8, 2020

Prof. Govind Swarup (23 March 1929 – 7 September 2020) has passed away today. He was the father of Indian Radio Astronomy. The Ooty Radio Telescope and Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) stand as two of his gifts to generations of Indian astronomers. pic.twitter.com/P0Shte4AkS — Astronomy outreach (@asipoec) September 7, 2020

Can’t believe my friend legendary Govind Swarup no more! Last saw him on his 90th birthday with Bina.. Great pioneer of radio astronomy Amazing achievements in building ingenious indigenous innovative observational facilities.. Made India proud RIP pic.twitter.com/bRH8oXezml — Raghunath Mashelkar (@rameshmashelkar) September 7, 2020

Sad news: 🇮🇳 Professor Govind Swarup’s is no more. With his demise, the world of astronomy has lost a great scientist. He was passionate about education combined with research. His proposal led to the establishment of the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research. pic.twitter.com/oL0Yl2JnCv — Anis Farooqui (@anis_farooqui) September 8, 2020

The ‘Telescope Man’ of India, legendary Astronomer Prof Govind Swarup passed away today in Pune. His contributions to radio astronomy and building two of the famous radio telescope in the world, GMRT and Ooty Radio Telescope will always be looked upon by many youngsters like me! pic.twitter.com/BaU3LJkSYz — Aryan Mishra (@desiastronomer) September 7, 2020

Swarup is survived by his wife Bina, son Vipin and daughter Anju, both settled in the US.