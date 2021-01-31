New Delhi: It’s certainly not easy to please a baby, but this man in the viral video can be seen effortlessly making his her daughter laugh by just reading a children’s book to her. The video clip shows the man holding the baby girl in his lap and reading a Mickey Mouse children’s book to her. Also Read - Meet Movva Krishnamurthy, the Octogenarian who Weaves Sarees with Paddy Straw

The father can be seen using different voices to imitate the characters in the book like Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Minnie Mouse, among others. Baby’s delightful reactions have won people over the internet. The most adorable part of the clip is the way the baby reacts to her dad making different voices – each time he uses a voice, the little one breaks into a burst of laughter. Also Read - This Nursing Home For Elderly People Has Regular Drum Exercise Classes and Residents Totally Love it | Watch

The video was shared by American retired professional basketball player and social media influencer Rex Chapman. He captioned it, “Timeline cleanser: This baby girl responding to her new daddy reading a book to her in different voices exactly what I needed today…(sic).” Since the video was shared on Twitter, it immediately went viral and managed to garner more than 2.2 million views. The tweet has nearly 100k likes and 17.7k retweets. Also Read - Singapore Zoo Welcomes Country's First Artificially Conceived Lion Cub Named 'Simba' | Watch

Here’s how people have reacted:

Adorable!! I sing story-type songs to my 10 month old grandson & use different voices for different characters in the song. He giggles & laughs too. pic.twitter.com/0R9MXCUYEC — Anita Williams (@AnitaWi04395855) January 29, 2021

It’s good to see parents reading to a child this young. This precious child will probably grow up loving books. Encouraging reading is SO important. Dad’s got those voices down. pic.twitter.com/LHZRopfU0z — Ms.R (@Soonr78) January 30, 2021

It’s good to see parents reading to a child this young. This precious child will probably grow up loving books. Encouraging reading is SO important. Dad’s got those voices down. pic.twitter.com/LHZRopfU0z — Ms.R (@Soonr78) January 30, 2021