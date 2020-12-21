In collaboration with NASA, Google on Monday celebrated the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and the rare conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn with an animated doodle. In the doodle, the Great Conjunction is exhibited as cartoon Saturn and Jupiter meeting up for a quick high five, and the winter solstice as the literally “snow-capped” Earth watching the other two planets. Also Read - Watch Jupiter-Saturn Coming Together After 400 Years, Rare Event Visible in India - All You Need to Know

"Based on their orbits, from our vantage point on Earth, Jupiter and Saturn will cross within .1 degrees of each other (a fraction of the width of the full moon), a once-in-a-lifetime rendezvous recreated in the Doodle artwork. But looks can be deceiving, as the two gas giants will actually remain a vast distance of approximately 450 million miles apart!" Google said.

During the Great Conjunction, the two planets in our solar system will appear to almost merge in Earth's night sky, so much so that they'll appear as a brilliantly bright 'double planet'. Over the next two weeks, the two planets will inch closer to each other until they're only a tenth of a degree apart in the night sky, which is roughly the same thickness as a coin, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration ( NASA).

The last time such a December conjunction took place was back in 1226 and the planets won’t be this close again until March 15, 2080.

Meanwhile, after Winter Solstice, days start becoming longer and nights shorter for people in the Northern Hemisphere.

Skywatchers, you're in for a once-in-a-lifetime treat! Jupiter & Saturn are doing a planetary dance that will result in the Great Conjunction on Dec 21, just after sunset. Find out: 🤩 When and where to look up

📷 How to photograph the conjunction Visit: https://t.co/SdQSLex2Ex pic.twitter.com/DkaB5XyO9B — NASA (@NASA) December 20, 2020

Google and NASA have provided some tips on how best to see this spectacular great conjunction tonight