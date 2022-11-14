Google Celebrates Winner of Doodle4Google Contest With a Doodle

Doodle4Google: This year’s contest received over 115,000 entries from children in classes 1 to 10 from over 100 cities across India, responding to the theme "In the next 25 years, my India will…."

New Delhi: Google on Monday is celebrating the winners of the 2022 Doodle for Google competition and this year the contestant who won from India is Shlok Mukherjee from Kolkata. Shlok has doodled his hope for India’s scientific advancements to take center stage. Hence, Shlok’s Doodle is being featured on Google.co.in for 24 hours on November 14 (Monday).

This year’s contest received over 115,000 entries from children in classes 1 to 10 from over 100 cities across India, responding to the theme “In the next 25 years, my India will….”

“We were amazed by the creativity and imagination students brought to their entries, and were especially heartened that the advancement of technology and sustainability emerge as common themes across many of the Doodles,” said Google.

This year’s National Winner of the India Doodle for Google contest Shlok titled his thoughtful and inspiring Doodle, “India on the center stage.” He wrote, “In the next 25 years, my India will have scientists develop their own eco-friendly robot for humanity’s betterment. India will have regular intergalactical travels from Earth to space. India will develop more in the field of Yoga and Ayurveda, and will get stronger in coming years.”

This year’s Doodle for Google judging panel included actor, filmmaker, producer and TV personality Neena Gupta; Editor-in-Chief at Tinkle Comics, Kuriakose Vaisian; YouTube Creators Slayypoint; and, artist and entrepreneur Alika Bhat, and the Google Doodle team. Together, they had the mammoth task of choosing 20 finalists from across the nation, evaluating entries on the criteria of artistic merit, creativity, alignment with the contest theme, and uniqueness and novelty of approach.

The 20 finalist Doodles were showcased online for public voting. In addition to the national winner, 4 group winners were also selected. The Doodle for Google competition aims to encourage creativity and celebrate imagination in young people, and we continue to be inspired by the immense talent across the country.