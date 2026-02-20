Home

Sundar Pichai pauses high-level AI talks – reason was…, WATCH what he says after sipping Bharat GI coffee

Google CEO Sundar Pichai delighted attendees at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 after tasting Bharat GI Coffee, calling it “Wow” and spotlighting India’s premium Malabar Arabica on the global stage.

Sundar Pichai enjoys a cup of Bharat GI Coffee during a break at the AI Summit, a moment that quickly went viral.

New Delhi: Sundar Pichai’s playful moment at the India AI Impact Summit this week tugged at heartstrings far and wide – he savoured a sip of India’s Bharat GI Coffee and let out a delighted smile. The Google and Alphabet CEO charmed attendees and internet viewers with the sip.

Bharat Mandapam hosted the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Monday. The three-day summit invited global stakeholders from the tech industry and government policymakers to discuss AI strategy. India served up the opportunity for attendees to sip and savour Bharat GI Coffee at the summit as well.

To brew up curiosity and educate visitors about India’s GI-tagged coffee, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) hosted a Bharat GI Coffee Lounge at the venue. Sundar Pichai stopped by during the coffee break.

When trying one of the Indian coffees at the lounge, Sundar Pichai can be seen energetically uttering “wow” and smiling after tasting the coffee in the video that went viral on X (formerly Twitter). “Malabar Arabica is close to us,” Sundar added while giggling to laughter from onlookers. He also interacted with coffee server staff members and guests visiting the lounge area.

When @SundarPichai drops by for a sip, you know it’s truly worth it! ☕ The world is raising a cup to Bharat GI Coffee at #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026. Bharat GI Coffee Lounge, Bharat Mandapam (Hall 14, First Floor)

️ 17–20 February pic.twitter.com/fMdgJocKU3 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 19, 2026

India launched Bharat GI Coffee earlier this week. Bharat GI is India’s new national brand logo dedicated to Geographical Indication (GI) tagged products native to the country. India featured coffee from several renowned regions under the Bharat GI Coffee initiative, including Coorg, Araku Valley, and Wayanad coffee.

Sharing a light moment from the summit, Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, “When someone as accomplished as Sundar Pichai pauses to relish #IndiaGIcoffee … you KNOW Indian GI is reaching great heights globally!”

Sundar Pichai Was at India AI Impact Summit Discussing AI Topics With Elon Musk and Sam Altman

Policymakers, business moguls, and innovators from across the globe joined the India AI Impact Summit to discuss India’s growing involvement with AI. While Sam Altman of OpenAI, tech entrepreneurs, and business leaders were also present at the event, Sundar Pichai’s sincere sip of Indian coffee stole the show.

