Google CEO Sundar Pichai shakes hands with employee at Gurgaon office, leaves internet overwhelmed | watch viral video

Viral video: Google CEO's interaction with an employee at Gurgaon office goes viral.

Image: Instagram @thetanushigupta (videograb)

Viral News: People dream of meeting their idols, and one such moment was caught online. The CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, was in India for the AI India Impact Summit 2026. During his visit, he made sure to visit the company’s Gurgaon office, where he met the digital marketing strategist and shook hands with her. The moment quickly became viral as the marketing professional is seen super excited and can hardly contain her excitement. Pichai, on the other hand, is equally happy with the interaction. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video has captured an interaction between Google’s Gurgaon Office’s Digital Marketing Strategist and the CEO, Sundar Pichai himself. When Pichai entered the office to interact with the company’s employees, he was seen to be super excited at the great enthusiasm of the people. During this time, a woman named Tanushi Gupta extended his hand for a hello. The reaction of the CEO won hearts as he humbly shook hands with the woman.

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanushi Gupta (@thetanushigupta)

The viral video was shared with the caption, “Corporate fan girl moment unlocked… when we met our CEO.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “It’s the succes of doing Engineering in Life,” and another wrote, “What a handshake.”

The third comment read, “He is gold of tech industry!”

One comment read, “This man gave hope to many indian to make a path,” and another user said, “The fact that it took us a while to absorb this moment… Core memory unlocked together.”

