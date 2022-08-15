New Delhi: The search engine Google on Monday commemorated India’s 75 years of Independence with a doodle of country celebrating its independence by soaring kites symbolizing that the country has achieved great heights since it attained freedom from the imperial British rule in 1947 after a long struggle. The doodle is illustrated by Kerala-based guest artist Neethi and “depicts the culture around kites – from the craft of creating bright beautiful kites to the cheerful experience of a community coming together. The vast expanse of sky brightly speckled with soaring kites is a colourful symbol of the great heights we have achieved. The GIF animation adds dynamism and brings the doodle alive.”Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Hoists National Flag at Home With Aryan Khan, AbRam, Gauri Khan, Feels ‘Pride, Love, Happiness’

Sharing his thought about the Doodle, artist Neethi said that one of our fondest memories, the age-old tradition of kite-flying has been integral to the Indian Independence Day festivities. Also Read - 75 Singers & Musicians Come Together To Perform Jaya Hey 2.0 To Celebrate India’s 75 Years of Independence | Watch

Flying kites is a longstanding symbol of independence. Indian revolutionaries once flew kites with slogans to protest British rule. Since then, recreational and competitive kite flying have become one of Independence Day’s most popular traditions. Also Read - From Tricolored Turban, Blue Jacket to Kurta, PM Modi's 75th Independence Day Attire Ticks all the Right Boxes

“A Kites are also an outlet for artistic expression- many of them carry trendy motifs or even social messages. I have drawn kites depicting our national colours, a message of love and commemorating the 75 years of Indian independence. They fly as high as skyscrapers, birds and I’d like to believe the sun!” said Neethi.

India’s Freedom Struggle

On this day in 1947, India officially became a democratic country—ending nearly two hundred years of British rule. The lengthy struggle for freedom resulted in the birth of the largest democracy in the world. Heroic freedom fighters, such as Mahatma Gandhi, led the country’s independence movement through civil disobedience and nonviolent protests. On August 15, 1947, the Indian national flag was raised for the first time at the Red Fort in Delhi.

The biggest annual celebration takes place at the Red Fort in Delhi, where the Prime Minister raises the saffron, white and green national flag in synchronization with a 21-gun salute. After the Prime Minister delivers his televised speech, a patriotic parade honors members of the Indian armed forces and police.