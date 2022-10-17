Diwali 2022: With days to go for one of the grandest festivals in India, Diwali, people are going gaga over the latest trends, news and everything and anything in between. After COVID lull, the country is all geared up to celebrate the festivals of lights. Are you too searching for Diwali related stuff online? Well, this year Google too has indulged in its unique and quirky way. This Diwali light diyas with Google and illuminate your screens and face! Wondering how?Also Read - Diwali 2022: Do NOT Buy Glass And Aluminium This Dhanteras, Shop For These Things to Bring Luck
Joining in the festivities, the tech giant has Diwali Surprise for its users it announced today taking to Twitter.
HOW TO LIGHT DIYAS WITH GOOGLE
- Open your web browser and go to Google Search
- Then type ‘Diwali 2022’on the search engines ’search bar
- A page filled with diwali results will pop on your screen with an image of sparkly diya on left side of the screen
- Now hover your mouse over the diya and click on it.
- Don’t panic as the screen wil go grey and few diyas will appear on the screen.
- Now, with the one lighted diyas, one can light all other diyas by taking it near the others
- Voila! Google wali Diwali is here!
- The beautiful animation is same for android and iOS user s as well.