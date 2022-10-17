Diwali 2022: With days to go for one of the grandest festivals in India, Diwali, people are going gaga over the latest trends, news and everything and anything in between. After COVID lull, the country is all geared up to celebrate the festivals of lights. Are you too searching for Diwali related stuff online? Well, this year Google too has indulged in its unique and quirky way. This Diwali light diyas with Google and illuminate your screens and face! Wondering how?Also Read - Diwali 2022: Do NOT Buy Glass And Aluminium This Dhanteras, Shop For These Things to Bring Luck

Joining in the festivities, the tech giant has Diwali Surprise for its users it announced today taking to Twitter.

just here to say 🪔 🪔

🪔 🪔

search “Diwali”

🪔 for a 🪔

surprise

🪔 🪔

🪔 🪔 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) October 16, 2022

Also Read - Your Google Meet Calls Can Soon Be Transcribed Into Text. Here's How You Can Access The File

HOW TO LIGHT DIYAS WITH GOOGLE