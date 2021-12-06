Google Doodle Pizza Day: One of the most popular fast foods consumed and loved all over the world is pizza. And today, Google Doodle is celebrating pizza with an interactive and animated doodle game. Also, on this day in 2007, the culinary Art of Neapolitan ‘Pizzaiuolo’ was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. To celebrate the day, Google released a fun game for its users which can be played on laptop, PC or your mobile phones. The interactive pizza doodle asks you to cut the pieces virtually and move to next level.Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Nani Tastes Pizza For The First Time, Her Reaction is Just Adorable | Watch

This pizza puzzle game features the 11 most beloved pizza toppings from all over the globe and challenges you to slice based on the type of pizza ordered. One also needs to keep a close eye on the requested toppings and number of slices—the more accurate the order, the more stars you earn!

The Google doodle features 11 pizzas that a user has to cut, which are Margherita Pizza (Cheese, Tomatoes, Basil), Pepperoni Pizza (Cheese, Pepperoni), White Pizza (Cheese, White Sauce, Mushrooms, Broccoli), Calabresa Pizza (Cheese, Calabresa, Onion Rings, Whole Black Olives), Hawaiian Pizza (Cheese, Ham, Pineapple), Mozzarella Pizza (Cheese, Oregano, Whole Green Olives), Magyars Pizza (Cheese, Salami, Bacon, Onion, Chili Pepper), Tom Yum Pizza (Cheese, Shrimp, Mushrooms, Chili Peppers, Lime Leaves), Teriyaki Mayonnaise Pizza (Cheese, Teriyaki Chicken, Seaweed, Mayonnaise), Paneer Tikka Pizza (Paneer, Capsicum, Onion, Paprika) and Dessert Pizza with endless possibilities to make one of your choice.

Although flatbread with toppings has been consumed for centuries in ancient civilizations from Egypt to Rome, the southwestern Italian city of Naples is widely credited as the birthplace of the pizza known today (dough layered with tomatoes and cheese) in the late 1700s. It’s here that the story of pizza begins: one that is baked together with centuries of global migration, economic development, and technological evolution.

Today, an estimated five billion pizzas (350 slices per second in the U.S. alone) are consumed internationally each year. No matter how you slice it, pizza is here to stay!