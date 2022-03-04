Google Doodle Today: Google on Friday celebrated the start of this year’s Women’s Cricket World Cup with an animated doodle. The 12th edition of the Women’s Cricket World Cup began at 6:30 am IST today at Bay Oval Stadium in New Zealand. The doodle features six women cricketers playing the game at a stadium in the presence of audiences in the background.Also Read - Michiaki Takahashi: Google Doodle Celebrates Chickenpox Vaccine Inventor's 94th Birthday

If you visit the Google homepage and click on the doodle representing the Women’s Cricket World Cup, you will find cricket balls moving on your screen from the left to the right. To play this again, you can click on the confetti popper at the bottom of the page.

“No matter how heated the competition may get, cricket is highly respected for maintaining high standards of fair play and good sportsmanship. Hence the phrase “It’s just not cricket,” which describes anything considered unfair,” Google wrote.

The World Cup will see a total of eight teams battle it out over the duration of 29 days. The 8 teams who are part of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 are India, Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa England and West Indies. The tournament will last till April 3.

Hosts #TeamNewZealand look to start their World Cup campaign on a winning note as they lock horns with #TeamWestIndies at the Bay Oval 🏏 pic.twitter.com/6l6X3yOw1A — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 4, 2022

India will play New Zealand on March 10, West Indies on March 12, Australia on March 19, Bangladesh on March 22 and South Africa on March 27. The tournament, which will comprise 31 matches, had been delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.