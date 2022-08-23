New Delhi: Google on Tuesday decided to honor Indian physicist and meteorologist Anna Mani on her 104th birth anniversary with a special graphic. Also known across the country as the ‘Weather Woman of India’, scientist Mani was born on August 23, 1918, in Peermade, a village in the Indian state of Kerala. Her life’s work and research made it possible for India to make accurate weather forecasts, and laid the groundwork for the nation to harness renewable energy.Also Read - Not MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma; Popular Indian Actress Mrunal Thakur Picks Virat Kohli as Favourite Cricketer

Mani was the seventh of eight children and enjoyed an upper-class upbringing in a time when men were being prepared for professional careers and women readied for domestic life.

After high school, she did her Intermediate Science course at Women's Christian College (WCC) and went on to complete a Bachelor of Science with honours in physics and chemistry from Presidency College, Madras. After graduation, she taught at WCC for a year and won a scholarship for post-graduate studies at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. Here, under the guidance of Nobel Laureate Sir C V Raman, she studied spectroscopy, specializing in diamonds and rubies.

Between 1942 and 1945, she published five papers, completed her Ph.D. dissertation, and began a graduate program at Imperial College, London, where she learned to specialize in meteorological instrumentation.

She began working for the India Meteorological Department upon her return to India in 1948, where she helped the country design and manufacture its own weather instruments. She excelled so much in this male-dominated field that by 1953, she became head of the division. Under her leadership, more than 100 weather instrument designs were simplified and standardized for production.

Mani was also an early advocate of alternative energy sources. Throughout the 1950s, she established a network of solar radiation monitoring stations and published several papers on sustainable energy measurement.

Mani later became Deputy Director General of India Meteorological Department, and held several key positions in the United Nations World Meteorological Organization. In 1987, she won the INSA K. R. Ramanathan Medal for her remarkable contributions to science.

After her retirement, she was appointed as a Trustee of the Raman Research Institute in Bangalore. She also founded a company that manufactured solar and wind energy devices.

Happy 104th birthday, Anna Mani!