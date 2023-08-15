Home

Viral

Google Doodle Celebrates India’s Independence Day, Highlights Textiles As Symbol Of National Identity

Google Doodle Celebrates India’s Independence Day, Highlights Textiles As Symbol Of National Identity

The Google Doodle celebrates India's Independence Day with a vibrant and symbolic design, marking 76 years of freedom from British rule. The Doodle is designed by Delhi-based guest artist Namrata Kumar.

Google Doodle Celebrates India’s Independence Day.

New Delhi: As India commemorates its 77th Independence Day, Google has marked the occasion with a unique doodle showcasing textiles from 21 diverse regions. This year, we will celebrate 76 years since our country became free from British rule – a significant milestone for us. Independence Day is the most important day in the country, and it is celebrated with grandeur across the nation and by Indians around the world. Filled with a deep sense of patriotism, people celebrate the day in their unique ways, striving to make it an even more memorable occasion. The celebration is beautifully captured through a special Google Doodle, designed by guest artist Namrata Kumar from New Delhi.

Trending Now

Research Behind The I-Day 2023 Doodle

To create the doodle, guest artist Namrata Kumar, conducted research to identify the various textile crafts found in India. “I aimed to include a wide range of techniques, including embroidery, various weaving methods, and printing techniques… My goal was to fairly represent different parts of the country,” Namrata told Google in a blog post.

After selecting visually captivating textiles, she skillfully assembled the patchwork using the chosen swatches. Her primary aim was to honour and celebrate India’s textiles, which hold a deep connection to the country’s identity.

“My hope was that through this artwork, I would be able to shed a light on the rich cultural heritage and artistic brilliance of India’s textile traditions and create something that would resonate with audiences through the Google Doodle platform,” Namrata said.

The artist further stated that she sees it as the perfect occasion to celebrate the India’s rich and diverse textile traditions. “In this artwork, each textile showcased is a testament to the collective craftsmanship of skilled artisans, cultivators, weavers, dyers, printers, and embroiderers. Together, they create these extraordinary textiles that embody the essence of India’s creative spirit.”

Google Doodles

For more than twenty years, Google Doodles have been celebrating India’s Independence Day, with each year’s Doodle honouring a distinct facet of Indian culture or history.

The first Google Doodle for India’s Independence Day was introduced in 2004, portraying a modest depiction of the Indian national flag. In the subsequent years, Doodles have showcased a variety of subjects ranging from the country’s extensive history and diverse cultures to its renowned landmarks and cherished sports teams.

The Google Doodle for India Independence Day in 2022 was created by Neethi, an artist from Kerala. The doodle presents a vibrant scene of kites soaring against a blue sky. These kites represent the nation’s liberty and autonomy, and they are a widely enjoyed tradition on Independence Day.

Google Doodles dedicated to India Independence Day are consistently well-received on the search engine. They play a crucial role in increasing awareness of the occasion and honoring India’s vibrant culture and storied history.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES