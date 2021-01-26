Google on Tuesday marked India’s 72nd Republic Day by dedicating a doodle illustrating the country’s rich cultural heritage and diversity. It was on this day 72 years ago, when the Indian Constitution took effect and made official the country’s full transition to a sovereign republic. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: Delhi Police Names Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar and Other Prominent Leaders in FIRs

In celebration of the 72nd Republic Day, the artwork reflects a range of vibrant cultures that are inherent and distinct to India. The artwork showcases beautiful old buildings in the backdrop in light saffron hue along with people in the front in green shade, with the letters of the company's name in blue emblazoned in the middle, in a nod to the tricolour.

Notably, the doodle has been created by a Mumbai-based artist Onkar Fondekar.

”While Republic Day only dates back to 1949, many elements of the subcontinent’s culture have been evolving for centuries. With origins that stretch back hundreds of years, musical instruments such as the dholak (a two-headed hand drum) and the sitar (a long-necked stringed instrument), both featured in the Doodle artwork, are just a few examples of India’s rich heritage”, reads today’s Google Doodle Page.

“From its distinctive architectural styles to the Bollywood film industry, India’s cultural impact is felt across the world, and today, there is much to celebrate, ” Google added.

Fondekar, who drew the artwork, said he was ecstatic to be part of this project with Google and hoped the message of unity in diversity will reach the masses when they see the artwork online.

‘I drew inspiration from the people of India — the culture, traditions, history, and architecture,’ he was quoted as saying.