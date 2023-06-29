Home

Google Doodle Celebrates Italian Poet Giacomo Leopardi’s 225th Birthday

Google Doodle Celebrates Giacomo Leopardi's 225th Birthday. | Photo: Google

New Delhi: Google Doodle on Thursday celebrated the 225th birthday of the renowned Italian poet, philosopher, and scholar, Giacomo Leopardi. The doodle portrays Leopardi deep in thought, writing down his ideas on a piece of paper.

About Giacomo Leopardi

Giacomo Leopardi was a highly esteemed writer, considered one of the greatest literary figures of the 19th century, thanks to his extraordinary poetry and philosophical works. He was born in the small provincial town of Recanati during a time of political unrest in Italy and Europe caused by the French Revolution. From a young age, Leopardi had a passion for reading and spent a significant amount of time in his father’s library. His privileged upbringing allowed him to receive private tutoring from priests at an early stage.

During his youth, Giacomo acquired knowledge of Latin, Hebrew, and ancient Greek, which eventually led him to become a philologist and a scholarly historian.

“Leopardi fell in love with ideas from the Enlightenment, a philosophical movement that promoted reason and logic over superstition. He was passionate about his beliefs and went on to become one of the most radical thinkers of his time.” Google explained.

Giacomo Leopardi, at 14, Translated Multiple Latin and Greek Classics

By the age of 14, Giacomo Leopardi accomplished the impressive feat of translating several significant works from Latin and Greek. Not only that, but he also composed a manifesto critiquing one of Rome’s most powerful and influential figures – Pompey in Egypt. As time went on, he continued to write numerous poems and philological works. Some of his renowned poems include “The Approach of Death” (L’appressamento della morte), “Memories” (Le rimembranze), and “Hymn to Neptune” (Inno a Nettuno).

Giacomo Leopardi Faced Health Problems Throughout His Life

The Italian poet faced many health problems throughout his life and eventually lost his vision in one eye. Despite this, Leopardi continued to write beautiful poetry, such as his works Canti (songs) and Canzoniere (Songbook). In his writings, he delved into themes of love that is not returned, patriotism, and deep thoughts about human existence. Leopardi made Naples his home in 1833 but unfortunately passed away in 1837 due to edema and other health complications.

