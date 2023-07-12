Home

Google Doodle Celebrates Popular Street Food ‘Pani Puri’ With Unique Game; Playing It Can Lead To Deep Craving

Pani Puri is a bite-sized snack consisting of a crispy shell filled with a mixture of potatoes, chickpeas, spices and chilli.

New Delhi: On Wednesday, July 12, Google dedicated its doodle to the popular South Asian famous street food ‘pani puri’. The search engine celebrated this popular delicacy, also known as gol gappa, puchka and fuchka and has many variations across the country and holds a special place in the heart of food lovers in India.

But why is Google celebrating “pain puri” with a doodle today? On this day in 2015, a restaurant in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore achieved the world record for serving the most flavours of pani puri when it offered 51 options. Pani puri is a popular street snack which is made of a crispy shell and stuffed with potatoes, chickpeas, spices, chilis and flavoured water.

Different names of Pani Puri

Pani Puri is a bite-sized snack consisting of a crispy shell filled with a mixture of potatoes, chickpeas, spices and chilli. It is typically accompanied by flavoured water, which adds a tangy and spicy kick to the palate. The combination of textures and flavours makes pani puri a true gastronomic delight.

It is known as gol gappe or gol gappa in the northern Indian states of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and New Delhi. In West Bengal, Assam and portions of Bihar and Jharkhand it is known as puchkas or fuchkas. In Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, this small size street food is described as pani puri.

The origin of Pani Puri

According to the legends, the history of the popular snack dates back to the epic Mahabharata time when the newlywed Draupadi was challenged to feed her five husbands with scarce resources. With just some leftover potatoes and vegetables and a small amount of wheat dough to work with, Draupadi filled small pieces of fried dough with the potato and vegetable mixture, and thus, pani puri was invented.

In the today’s doodle game, the player is tasked to help the street vendor team to accomplish the orders for pani puri. The players is required to choose the puris that match each customer’s flavor and quantity preference to keep them happy.

DIRECT LINK TO PLAY PANI PURI GAME HERE

(With inputs from Google Doodle archives)

