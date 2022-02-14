Google is celebrating the day of love – Valentine’s Day 2022 – today with a unique and interactive doodle. The google doodle features a cute animated game where you have to solve a short 3D puzzle game. The game lets you reunite two lovestruck hamsters. When you click on the heart after solving the puzzle, the two hamsters who were separated by a maze in the shape of Google’s logo find the pathway through pipes and reunite. The game is fun and easy to play and at the end of it, its wishes you Happy Valentine’s Day.Also Read - 'Aapka Saaya Saath Hoga': Amul Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar With a Monochrome Doodle | See Tweet

Google took to its official Doodle page to talk about the concept of today’s animation and wrote, “Sometimes love takes you by surprise. It can be full of twists and turns, but through all its ups and downs, it can still bring the world closer together (no matter the species).” Also Read - Google Celebrates India's 73rd Republic Day With Parade Doodle, Showcases The Country's Rich Heritage

They added, “Just look at the two smitten hamsters featured in today’s interactive 3-D Doodle. Can you piece their path together and clear the way for them to scamper into each other’s precious paws? As they say, home is where the heart is. Happy Valentine’s Day.” Also Read - Google Doodle Honours Indian Educator, Feminist Icon Fatima Sheikh on Her 191st Birth Anniversary

People navigating the Google homepage will get welcomed by the brand new Valentine’s Day Doodle. You can play the interactive game by clicking on the play button.