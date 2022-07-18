Oskar Sala: Today, on July 18, the creative Google Doodle can been seen celebrating the 112th birth anniversary of Oskar Sala. Renowned as the ‘one-man-orchestra’, Sala, was an innovative electronic music composer and physicist. Amalgamating music with a tinge of effect of technology, he has produced beautiful sound effects on a musical instrument called a mixture-trautonium. Since then, he has electrified the world of television, radio and film. Sala has composed musical pieces and sound effects for many television, radio and movie productions, such as Rosemary (1959) and The Birds (1962). The instrument created noises like bird cries, hammering and door and window slams.Also Read - Google Doodle Celebrates Deepest Photo of Universe Ever Taken by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

Born in Greiz, Germany, in 1910, Sala was immersed in music right from his childhood. His mother was a singer and his father was an ophthalmologist with musical talent. At 14, Sala began creating compositions and songs for instruments like the violin and piano.

When Sala first heard a device called the trautonium, he became fascinated by the tonal possibilities and the technology the instrument offered. His life mission became mastering the trautonium and developing it further which inspired his studies in physics and composition at school.

This new focus led Sala to develop his own instrument called the mixture-trautonium. With his education as a composer and an electro-engineer, he created electronic music that set his style apart from others. The mixture-trautonium’s architecture is so unique that it was capable of playing several sounds or voices simultaneously.

Sala received several awards for his work, he gave many interviews, met numerous artists and was honored in radio broadcasts and movies. In 1995, he donated his original mixture-trautonium to the German Museum for Contemporary Technology.

Sala also built the Quartett-Trautonium, Concert Trautonium and the Volkstrautonium. His efforts in electronic music opened the field of subharmonics. With his dedication and creative energy, he became a one-man orchestra.