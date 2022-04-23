Google paid tribute to one of the influential artists in Iraq’s contemporary art scene, Naziha Salim on the homepage of its search engine today with a special Doodle. Google said the painter-professor was spotlighted by the Barjeel Art Foundation in their collection of female artists on this day in 2020.Also Read - Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle Uses Time-Lapse Imagery to Remind Us of The Catastrophic Impact Of Climate Change | Watch

“Her work often depicts rural Iraqi women and peasant life through bold brush strokes and vivid colors,” it said. “Today’s Doodle artwork is an ode to Salim’s painting style and a celebration of her long-standing contributions to the art world!” Also Read - Google Doodle Celebrates 200th Birth Anniversary of French Painter Rosa Bonheur

Who is Naziha Salim?

Naziha Salim was born into a family of Iraqi artists in Istanbul, Turkey in 1927. Her father was a painter and her mother was an embroidery artist. Naziha Salim had three brothers all of whom worked in the arts. Jawad Salim, one of the brothers, is considered one of Iraq’s most influential sculptors. Also Read - International Women's Day 2022: Google Doodle Honours Homemakers, Working Women With Animated Slideshow

She studied at the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Beaux-Arts in Paris on scholarship after her graduation with distinction from the Baghdad Fine Arts Institute. She specialised in fresco and mural painting while in Paris.

In the 1960s, Salim returned to the Fine Arts Institute in Baghdad as a teacher and remained at the school until her retirement in the 1980s.

Salim was an active participant in Iraq’s arts community; a foundation member of the arts group known as Al-Ruwwad, (also known as the “Avante Garde or Primitive group”); the first group of Iraqi artists to study abroad and who sought to incorporate modern European art techniques within a distinctly Iraqi aesthetic. This group had a major influence on later generations of Iraqi artists.

She suffered a stroke in 2003, which left her paralysed. She lived for another five years, dying in Baghdad at the age of 81. President Jalal Talabani called her death a “big loss to Iraqi art and culture”.