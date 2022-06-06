New Delhi: The Google doodle on Monday payed tribute to Angelo Moriondo, inventor of world’s first known espresso machine, on the occasion of his 171st birth anniversary. The artwork illustrated by Doodler Olivia When features a GIF depicting the espresso machine. Moriondo was born on June 6, 1851 in Turin, Italy to a family of entrepreneurs who never stopped brewing new ideas or projects. His grandfather founded a liquor production company that was passed down to his son (Angelo’s father), who himself would later build the popular chocolate company, “Moriondo and Gariglio” alongside his brother and cousin.Also Read - What Is The Caste Controversy That Google Finds Itself In?

Following in his family’s footsteps, Moriondo purchased two establishments: the Grand-Hotel Ligure in the city-center Piazza Carlo Felice and the American Bar in the Galleria Nazionale of Via Roma. Also Read - New Cyber Rules Risk Creating 'Environment Of Fear': Google, Facebook, Reliance, Other Top Tech Firms Write To Govt

Despite coffee’s popularity in Italy, the time spent waiting for coffee to brew inconvenienced customers. Moriondo figured that making multiple cups of coffee at once would allow him to serve more customers at a faster pace, giving him an edge over his competitors. Also Read - 1600 New Ways To Express Yourself: Google Brings New Updates To Android Messaging, Accessibility Features. Deets Here

After directly supervising a mechanic he enlisted to build his invention, Moriondo presented his espresso machine at the General Expo of Turin in 1884, where it was awarded the bronze medal.

The machine consisted of a large boiler that pushed heated water through a bed of coffee grounds, with a second boiler producing steam that would flash the bed of coffee and complete the brew.

He received a patent titled, “New steam machinery for the economic and instantaneous confection of coffee beverage, method ‘A. Moriondo’.” Followig years, Moriondo continued to improve and patent his invention.