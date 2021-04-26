New Delhi: With coronavirus still wreaking havoc around the world and especially India, doctors, healthcare professionals, and researchers in the scientific community at the frontline of the pandemic have gone above and beyond the line of duty to provide care for patients. In a bid to honour the frontline healthcare workers, Google came up with a doodle which displays a ‘thank you’ message to express gratitude to them. Also Read - Masks Are Still Important: Google Doodle is Back With An Important Reminder As Covid-19 Cases Surge

The doodle, on hovering the mouse, shows a message “To all the public health workers and to researchers in the scientific community, thank you.”

The colourful, animated doodle captures the spirit of the hardwork of the essential service providers and their relentless dedication to eradicating the virus. The doodle also shows a scientist at work with glasses and a heart emoji is being sent to him, as a token of love and appreciation for the entire community.

A few days back, Google had urged people to wear a mask with a message that says, ”Masks are still important. Wear a mask. Save lives”. As Covid-19 cases and new variants of the novel coronavirus surge across the world yet again, all essential workers and scientific community are toiling hard day and night to help out people and defeat the virus. Last year too, Google had come up with a similar series to honour those who are working on the frontlines and fighting the pandemic.

Google is known for drawing attention towards historic events, celebrations, birth and death anniversaries of famous personalities via its homepage.