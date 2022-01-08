Google paid a tribute to English cosmologist, author, and theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking on his 80th birth anniversary today. The Google Doodle celebrated what would have been Hawking’s 80th birthday with an animated video on its homepage.Also Read - Winter Solstice 2021: Google Doodle Celebrates Beginning of Winter With An Adorable Hedgehog Animation!

The video features Hawking's life and work, with the narration in his own voice that was generated with the approval of his family. The video has an inspiring message by Hawking for people.

The Google Doodle depicts Hawking's contributions to the universe and illustrates the battle of life with his affected health condition – neurodegenerative disease. With his well-known views of black holes and the Big Bang, Stephen Hawking was the most renowned scientist of our age and has an iconic status. Apart from his contributions to modern physics, his best-selling books including "A Brief History of Time" made the field widely accessible to millions of readers across the globe.

Clicking on the Doddle will bring users to the video, or you can watch it below:

Hawking, born in Oxford, England, was fascinated by the universe from a young age. At 21, he was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease, which slowly confined him to a wheelchair. He lost his speech, and began communicating through a speech-generating device. Google describes him as “one of history’s most influential scientific minds”.

He graduated from Oxford with a BA degree in Physics, before obtaining a PhD from the University of Cambridge. He was obsessed with black holes, with became the foundation for his studies and research. In 1974, he discovered that particles could escape black holes, a theory considered his most important contribution to physics.