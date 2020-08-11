Conspiracy theories are running wild on social media after a Google Earth user allegedly discovered what is believed to be a ‘400-feet ice ship’ lying 160 kms off the coast of Antarctica in an iceberg. Spotted on Google Earth, south of New Zealand, the ice structure has a striking resemblance to a cruise liner with a line of windows. Also Read - Chinese Woman’s Stomach Grows 'Uncontrollably' Due to Mysterious Condition & It's Still Expanding

The uncanny resemblance has sparked a string of conspiracy theories with some believing that there is something hidden in the frozen continent, while some speculating about what the ‘ship’ was doing there.

YouTuber MrMBB333, who describes himself as an Earth Watchman was the first to share the video, in which he explained the discovery.

“You look down on it and it looks like the outline of a ship. This one here measures over 400ft long – 428ft to be exact. Whatever that is, that looks like a ship. An ice ship, whatever you want to call it, that’s what it looks like: a 400ft yacht just sitting there off the coast of Antarctica,” he says in the video. Many users noted that a shipwreck under the ice might have caused the formation, while some speculated the YouTuber might have found Noah’s Ark. A few users said the find looked like a secret vehicle, some said that it was the remains of a former secret Nazi base from World War II. Other wild theories included government cover-ups, the Bermuda Triangle and military involvement!

Watch the video: