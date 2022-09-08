New Delhi: Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, an acclaimed Assamese-Indian singer, composer and filmmaker who created music for hundreds of films is honored today by Google on his 96th birth anniversary. He was also one of northeast India’s leading socio-cultural reformers, whose creations and compositions united people from all walks of life. Illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Rutuja Mali, the artwork celebrates Hazarika’s work to popularize Assamese cinema and folk music.Also Read - Google Commemorates India's Independence Day With Kites Doodle Symbolising Great Heights Achieved In 75 years

Hazarika was born on this day in 1926 in northeastern India. His home state, Assam, is a region that has always been home to different tribes and several indigenous groups—such as the Bodo, Karbi, Mising and Sonowal-Kacharis. As a child, Hazarika grew up surrounded by songs and folk tales about life along the mighty Brahmaputra river.

At a young age, Hazarika's musical talents attracted the attention of renowned Assamese lyricist, Jyotiprasad Agarwala, and filmmaker, Bishnu Prasad Rabha—both doyens of Assam's rich cultural history. They helped Hazarika record his first song, which launched his music career at 10 years old. By age 12, Hazarika was writing and recording songs for two films: Indramalati: Kaxote Kolosi Loi, and Biswo Bijoyi Naujawan. Over time, Hazarika created numerous compositions, having a penchant for telling people's stories through songs—stories about happiness and grief, of unity and courage, romance and loneliness, and even strife and determination.

Hazarika was not only a child music prodigy, he was also an intellectual. He graduated with a master’s in political science from Banaras Hindu University in 1946, and went on to earn a PhD in mass communications from Columbia University in 1952.

After completing his studies in America, he returned to India to continue working on songs and films that popularized Assamese culture on both a national and global scale. Over the course of a six-decade career, Hazarika won several prestigious prizes like the ​​Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, for his outstanding contribution to music and culture. He was honored posthumously with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in 2019.

He went on to serve as chairman and director of numerous boards and associations, including the Indian government’s National Film Development Corporation.

Happy birthday, Bhupen Hazarika! Your songs and films continue to command respect for Assam’s rich culture.