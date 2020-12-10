Google is today honouring Sir W. Arthur Lewis, a Nobel Prize-winning economist and professor, with an adorable doodle. The doodle commemorates the 44th anniversary of Sir W. Arthur Lewis winning the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. It was on this day in 1979 that he was jointly awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics for his work to model the economic forces that impact developing countries. Also Read - For Your Eyes Only: Google’s New App Lets You Chat With Just a Look

The doodle has been illustrated by Manchester-based guest artist Camilla Ru.

A trailblazer not only in his research, Lewis was also the first Black faculty member at the London School of Economics, first Black person to hold a chair in a British university (at Manchester University), and the first Black instructor to receive full professorship at Princeton University.

He was born on January 23, 1915, in Castries on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, which was a British colony at the time. Despite facing challenges with racial discrimination, in 1932 he won a government scholarship and set out to study at the London School of Economics, where he eventually earned a doctorate in industrial economics.

Lewis quickly ascended the ranks of academia and by 33 was a full professor—one of the highest distinctions of a tenured professor. He then shifted his focus to world economic history and economic development and in 1954 published his foundational article “Economic Development with Unlimited Supplies of Labour.”

Among many valuable accomplishments, Lewis contributed influential work to the United Nations and shared his expertise as an adviser to governments in Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean. He also helped establish and served as the first president of the Caribbean Development Bank. In honour of his lifelong achievements, the British government knighted Lewis in 1963