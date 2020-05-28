New Delhi: ‘Work from home’ is the new normal and our homes have now become office-spaces, all due to Covid-19! To ensure that this phase goes smoothly for its employees, tech giant Google has decided to give $1,000 (approximately Rs 75,000) to each of its employees so that they don’t face any problem working from home. Also Read - TikTok's Indian Rival 'Mitron' Crosses 5 Million Downloads on Google Play Store, App Only Available For Android Devices

Be it a laptop, or a comfortable chair or table, the allowance will help them buy anything that they need!

”Because we still expect that most Googlers will be largely working from home for the rest of this year, we’ll be giving each Googler an allowance of $1,000 USD, or the equivalent value in your country, to expense necessary equipment and office furniture,” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said in an email sent to all Google employees.

The email further reads, ”This allowance will most certainly ease the burden on employees as they work from home and have to buy necessary hardware. And it also helps boost the morale of employees in these tough times, in the sense that they can be reassured that the company is looking out for them. Depending on what all you need, it may not cover everything, but $1000 will be a big help nevertheless”.

Isn’t that generous? We sure are jealous!

Google has also announced that it will be reopening its offices starting July 6, for whoever wishes to return.

The company wrote in a blog post, ”Beginning July 6, assuming external conditions allow, we’ll start to open more buildings in more cities. This will give Googlers who need to come back to the office or, capacity permitting, who want to come back—the opportunity to return on a limited, rotating basis.”

Meanwhile, Facebook and Twitter have announced that their workforce can choose to work from home till the end of this year. In fact, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has even said that his employees have the option of working from home forever.