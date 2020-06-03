Going popular to notorious in just one month of its launch, Chinese TikTok’s Indian rival, Mitron App, has been pulled down by Google Play Store after it was found to have been developed by Pakistani software developer company Qboxus and not IIT Roorkee’s student Shivank Agarwal. Google has red-flagged the app and suspended it for violating its ‘spam and minimum functionality’ policy despite it crossing 5 million downloads within one month. Also Read - Viral Video: Kerala Autorickshaw Driver Grabs 2.1 Million Views on TikTok For in-Built Handwashing Dispensers

Tapping into PM Modi’s vocal for local suggestion, Mitron App reportedly put the privacy at stake of the 5 million users who downloaded it. As per a report in CNBC-TV18, the app did not have a privacy policy as of 12 noon, May 30. Later, CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act ) privacy rights were added to the app under which only users living in California, United States can control their data or get it removed or request the app vendor to not sell user data. Indian users cannot enjoy this right and hence, should be worried about their privacy. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: High-level Talks Between Militaries of India And China Likely to be on June 6

Confirming that the app was sold by his company to Mitron for $34 on CodeCanyon (which is about Rs 2,600), Irfan Sheikh, founder and chief executive of Pakistani software developer company Qboxus, had asserted earlier that Mitron did not opt for the option to host user data on their server which Qboxus offers. He revealed that Mitron instead chose to host their user data on their own server. Also Read - Facebook And Instagram Users Can Now Add Songs to Their Posts From Music Label Saregama

Failing to meet Google’s ‘spam and minimum functionality’ policy, under which apps should provide users with a basic degree of functionality and a respectful user experience, Mitron App violated the clause of ‘repetitive content’ meaning ‘copying content from other apps without adding any original content or value’. “We don’t allow apps that merely provide the same experience as other apps already on Google Play. Apps should provide value to users through the creation of unique content or services” states Google’s spam and minimum functionality page. Hence, it was red-flagged.

In an interview with News18, Irfan Sheikh had revealed, “We expect our customers to use our code and build something on their own. But Mitron’s developer has taken our exact product, changed the logo and uploaded it on their store. There is no problem with what the developer has done. He paid for the script and used it, which is okay. But, the problem is with people referring to it as an Indian-made app, which is not true especially because they have not made any changes.”

The promoter behind the Mitron app, ShopKiller e-Commerce, had told the news agency in an email response, “We want to work in stealth mode, and didn’t want people to know us by our name. I found (the article) a little disappointing. I would have liked you to appreciate the fact that we are working hard on the app, and the reason for developing the app was just to give a ‘Make In India’ alternative to people.”

The app was claimed to have been developed by IIT Roorkee’s student developed by Shivank and co-founder Anish who flaunted to have named the app after PM Modi used the term ‘Mitron’ which translates to friends in Hindi, in several of his speeches to Indians.