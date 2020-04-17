As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. Google has launched a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines. Google with the help of a doodle, thanks to all teachers and child care workers. The animated doodle is the special logo that represents an animated scenario that depicts a teacher conducting online classes for students amid the global pandemic. Also Read - China's Economy Contracts For 1st Time Since 1976 Over COVID-19

Today's Google doodle features a heart emoji for teachers and people who take care of children. As you hover over the illustration, the message "To all teachers and childcare workers, thank you" pops up.

Teachers take online classes through many web apps. Many educational institutions are creating virtual learning infrastructure and radically transforming the way education has been offered for millennia.

The novel coronavirus has affected over 180 countries so far as over one lakh people have died across the world due to COVID-19. The total number of novel coronavirus cases has crossed 13,387 in India with the death toll surging past 437.