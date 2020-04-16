As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. Google has launched a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines. Google with the help of a doodle, thanks to all food service workers. The animated doodle features a heart emoji, sent across to food service workers, who are preparing food for patients and staff at the hospitals. Chefs have also resumed work at restaurants to prepare dishes for home delivery. Also Read - Coronavirus in Pakistan: Special Flights Only For VIPs Stranded in London, Claims Report

"To all food service workers, thank you", is the message that is displayed over the special logo as you hover over it. Google has started doodle series to express gratitude to first responders and emergency workers at the frontlines of the novel coronavirus pandemic. So, today's doodle was a part of the series.

The novel coronavirus has affected over 180 countries so far as over one lakh people have died across the world due to COVID-19. The total number of novel coronavirus cases has crossed 12,380 in India with the death toll surging past 414.